In the United States, a video published by Donald Trump on the Truth social network is causing discussion. In the video you can see a pick up truck on which the image of President Joe Biden is painted lying on his side and tied with a rope at his hands and feet.

“Trump regularly incites political violence and it's time people took him seriously. Just ask the Capitol Police who were attacked while protecting our democracy on January 6,” protested Michael Tyler, communications director for Biden's presidential campaign.

But Trump's staff rejects the accusations. “That image was on the back of a pickup truck traveling down the highway,” notes spokesman Steven Cheung. “Democrats and lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually weaponizing the justice system against him.”

According to what Trump wrote on Truth, the video which is the subject of the post was shot on March 28 on Long Island, New York, probably on the occasion of the former US president's participation in the funeral of an agent killed during a control operation.

Imagine if Joe Biden tweeted out a video of someone driving down the road with an image of Trump tied up in the back of a pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/O8Nj4X069L — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) March 30, 2024

