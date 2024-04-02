Home page politics

Donald Trump has posted a security deposit in the civil lawsuit for business fraud. This prevents a seizure for the time being.

New York – A little breather for Donald Trump: The former US President posted a security deposit of $175 million (163 million euros) on Monday (April 1, local time) in his civil case for business fraud. This temporarily prevents the possible seizure of assets. The amount is revealed in a published court document. Trump had appealed the business fraud conviction and had until Thursday (April 4) to post the security deposit, which is equivalent to a bail, covered by a California insurance company.

In the civil case for business fraud, Trump and his sons were found guilty of artificially inflating the assets of their real estate empire over the years in order to obtain favorable conditions from banks and insurance companies. Trump was therefore sentenced in February to a fine of around $355 million plus interest, which totaled around $454 million.

Trump is peaceful: “I respect the court’s decision”

Trump, who is at the US election 2024 wants to run for the Republicans again in November, appealed the verdict. That's why the 77-year-old doesn't have to pay the fine for the time being. However, he had to provide security so that an appeal process could take place.

Donald Trump has posted the required bail. © IMAGO/Lev Radin

Trump was originally given a bail amount of $454 million. However, his lawyers said last month that the billionaire was unable to do so. The background is that most of Trump's assets are tied up in real estate and are not immediately available to him in cash.

An appeals court in New York then significantly reduced the security required to be provided to $175 million. “I deeply respect the court’s decision and will deposit the $175 million in cash, bonds or surety,” Trump said at the time.

Several cases against Trump

Trump has had difficulties with the judiciary in several cases. He is facing criminal charges in four cases, including his attempts to overturn his electoral defeat against the incumbent president Joe Biden of the Democrats to be tilted later.

A criminal case concerns the alleged falsification of business documents to disguise a hush money payment to the former porn actress Stormy Daniels. In the trial, the responsible New York judge Juan Merchan ordered a limited speech ban against the ex-president last week. Accordingly, Trump is prohibited from publicly commenting on witnesses, prosecutors, court employees, their families or jurors.

This ban was issued after Trump previously insulted Judge Merchan and his daughter in numerous posts on his online platform Truth Social. On Monday, the judge extended the ban to include his family and that of the prosecutor. The trial begins on April 15 and has a historical dimension: it is the first criminal trial against a former US president.

In his various legal disputes, Trump repeatedly relies on delaying tactics in order to postpone judgments if possible until after the presidential election in November. In the election, he is expected to run again for the Republicans against Democrat Joe Biden. According to current polls, his chances of becoming president again are not bad – despite all the legal problems and scandals. (skr/afp)