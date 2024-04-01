Donald Trump has posted $175 million bail to suspend the verdict on his companies' inflated assets while he proceeds with appeals. The huge fine of 454 million that was imposed on him for having inflated the assets of his companies to obtain better conditions from insurance companies and banks is thus suspended and avoids the seizure of his assets. In the event that Trump's appeals are unsuccessful, the former president will be required to pay the entire amount initially expected. in the same hours, the former president, once again a Republican candidate for the White House, faced a disastrous day on Wall Street: Trump Media & Technology Group shares lost more than 20 percent during trading.

Trump's estate, the company's largest shareholder with 57 percent of the shares, has lost a billion dollars so far. The disappointing financial data were the driving force: according to the documents presented by the group, the company generated revenues of only 750 thousand dollars in the fourth quarter, with a loss of 39 percent compared to the same period a year ago, a figure which brings the revenue balance in the twelve months to 4.1 million. Rival X ended last year with revenues of $665 million.