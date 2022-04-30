The Republican leader sparked outrage in Nebraska, where he was scheduled to share the podium with Governor Charles Herbster, 67, who denies the charges despite facing criticism from Nebraska conservatives..

“Due to severe weather, including the potential for winds of over 60mph, hailstorms, and possibly even hurricanes, I will not be coming to Nebraska tonight, but weather permitting, I will be there Sunday evening, May 1st,” Trump said in a statement.“.

“The most important thing is to keep you safe, and this cannot be done with such bad weather forecasts,” he added“.

He thanked Herbster, ending his message by saying, “See you on Sunday!”.

Herbster made part of his fortune from raising livestock.

Senator Julie Slama told the Nebraska Examiner two weeks ago that Herbster molested her during an event in 2019, while seven women have charged him with misconduct..

Trump was informed of the accusations by aides earlier this month, according to Politico, but the former Republican president stuck to his position and called Herbster to stand up..

Herbster rejected the accusations, calling it a “smear campaign” similar to the attempts to target Trump, who is accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women..

“Charles will continue the fight to expose politically motivated lies, to clear his illustrious name, and to focus on the issues he will address as the next Governor of Nebraska,” Herbster spokeswoman Ellen Kist said in a statement.