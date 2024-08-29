Donald Trump campaign staffers shoved and verbally abused a cemetery employee

The staff members of Trump reported a brawl at Arlington Cemetery during a photo op. The incident occurred after Donald Trump attended a ceremony for the 13 U.S. service members killed in a 2021 suicide bombing in KabulOfficials at Arlington National Military Cemetery have filed a report into the behavior of Donald Trump campaign staffers who reportedly shoved and verbally abused an employee during a “vulgar” photo op for the Republican presidential candidate, the Guardian reports.

Authorities confirmed that a clash occurred at a Virginia cemetery on Monday, after the former president attended a wreath-laying ceremony in memory of the 13 U.S. service members killed in a 2021 suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan.

In a statement, Arlington admitted that one of its representatives was involved in the altercation with two Trump staffers, telling them that only cemetery officials are allowed to shoot video and take photographs in Section 60, an area where recent U.S. casualties, mostly from Iraq and Afghanistan, are buried. “Federal law prohibits political campaigning or campaigning activities in Army National Military Cemeteries, including by photographers, content creators, or any other person participating for the purpose of or in direct support of a partisan political candidate’s campaign,” the statement read, adding that “a report has been filed” into the incident. Mark Esperformer defense secretary under Donald Trump, told CNN he hoped the alleged altercation between the former president’s staff and an Arlington National Cemetery official would be investigated, but said the cemetery site should never be used for “partisan political purposes.”