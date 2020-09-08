President of america Donald Trump is contemplating a brand new candidacy for the publish of US Secretary of Protection, studies Nbc…

This info was confirmed to the channel’s correspondents by three high-ranking sources within the administration of the American president.

Based on interlocutors, Trump is sad with the present chief of the Pentagon, Mark Esper. He additionally talked to his advisers about his doable dismissal.

On the similar time, the American chief mentioned the appointment of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, Robert Wilkie, as the pinnacle of the protection division.

Based on the channel’s interlocutors, Trump doesn’t plan to fireside Esper earlier than the presidential elections within the nation.

Earlier, Donald Trump mentioned that if he wins the presidential election, he can dismiss his total cupboard, after which recruit these individuals who go well with him.