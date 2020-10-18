The New York Times is calling for Trump to be voted out of office with a kind of verdict. The US president is dealing with a possible defeat – he would leave the country.

New York / Georgia – The renowned New York Times has in a special contribution to the deselection of Donald Trump called. Under the heading “End our National Crisis,” several independent commentators are writing a kind of fictional judgment against the US presidents*: You accuse him of being his Presidency the USA damaged inside and outside and shattered all the norms that had always held the country together. Trump has abused his power and subordinated the interests of the public to his own economic and political interests, the commentators said.

If you follow the latest polls for US election 2020*, then it actually looks bad around Trumps Re-election because also many of the so-called Swing States himself for his challenger Joe Biden* would decide. The possibility that he could actually lose now also appears Trump* to arrive by yourself.

Trump wants to leave the USA: At an election event, he ponders

At an election event in Macon, Georgia * spoke Trump now about the shame it would inflict on him if he were to “against the worst candidate of the US history“(As he likes to call Joe Biden) lose.

Trump says he may leave the US if Biden wins. pic.twitter.com/XmbtYpNDoh – David Mack (@davidmackau) October 17, 2020

He said, “How would I feel? Probably not that good. It could happen that I have to leave the country. ”His supporters acknowledged the statement with a friendly laugh – for his opponents, however, it is a starting point for jokes in the social media.

Trump wants to leave the US: where should he go? This is how users react to Twitter & CO

“Who would take it?” Seems to be the first question that arises.

“It should be worth it for us to buy Greenland – if he and his followers move there and don’t come back,” says one user, referring to a statement Trumps. He once talked about Greenland wanting to buy.

He once talked about wanting to buy. “At the moment there are very few countries that a US citizen can enter. So he would have to smuggle himself in, ”says another user. Due to the Corona * crisis in the USA currently have many countries Entry bans pronounced for US citizens.

currently have many countries pronounced for US citizens. “This is the greatest incentive to vote him out that the country has ever been offered,” says another user.

Others suggest him and his followers one own island or build them on the moon or Mars to send.

Just going to leave this here pic.twitter.com/a7QLY0eBRj – Marcus Nyce (@marcusnyce) October 17, 2020

For other Twitter users, Trump’s statement is less laughable: They speculate about whether he would like to leave the country to join a possible Prosecution to withdraw.

I wonder why 🤔 It wouldn’t have anything to do with looming criminal charges & massive debts owed by you & your family, would it ??? pic.twitter.com/oSKNqhBM1C – Olivia 🦋 # Angusgate💧🌱☘ #ScoMoResign 🏝🗑🚣 (@heardboutpluto) October 17, 2020

I wonder why 🤔 It wouldn't have anything to do with looming criminal charges & massive debts owed by you & your family, would it ??? pic.twitter.com/oSKNqhBM1C – Olivia 🦋 # Angusgate💧🌱☘ #ScoMoResign 🏝🗑🚣 (@heardboutpluto) October 17, 2020

Could Trump end up as a "refugee"? With the same insecure status as many of the people he rejects? Some Twitter users seem to be wondering this – including some who are seriously concerned about the legal processing of his Presidency * it should actually end soon. (kat)