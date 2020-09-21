American intelligence services have detained a man who is suspected of sending poison to US President Donald Trump.

By according to CNN TV channel, a woman in Canada sent dangerous mail to the White House.

The woman reportedly attempted to enter the United States on Sunday but was stopped at a border crossing in New York State. During the search, the woman’s pistol was seized – it is possible that she wanted to use it after the failure with poisoning. In the near future, the prosecutor’s office will bring charges against the woman.

Recall that earlier, American law enforcement officers intercepted a poisoned parcel addressed to US President Donald Trump. During the study of the correspondence, which is being carried out outside the White House, the poison ricin was found in one of the packages. This potent compound is derived from castor beans. If ingested, it causes nausea, vomiting, internal bleeding, can lead to organ failure and death. There is no antidote.

Since the package with the poison came from Canada, the royal police of this state joined the investigation. Now all correspondence arriving at the White House is checked outside the residence of the President of the United States.

Recall that in October 2018, US intelligence agencies arrested a suspect in an attempt to poison Trump and high-ranking Pentagon officials. Then 39-year-old former US Navy officer William Clyde Allen sent several envelopes with ricin to the White House, as well as to the head of the Pentagon, James Mattis, and the chief of US naval operations, Admiral John Richardson.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote about the victim of another poisoning – Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. He told how he could not express his despair after being poisoned by the Russian special services.

