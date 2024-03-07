Trump said inflation due to Biden's policies is killing the US

Former US President Donald Trump pointed out that a peculiarity of the policy of the current head of state, Joe Biden, led to consequences that were killing the country – huge inflation. This is what he's talking about wrote on the social network Truth Social.

“Inflation under Biden is killing America,” said the former owner of the White House.

Earlier, US farmers warned of an impending food crisis in the country. Businesses said inflation and environmental concerns have led to fewer livestock numbers and, in some cases, to foreclosures or complete closures of farms.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, stated that one of the gravest strategic mistakes of the US political leadership is the use of the dollar as an instrument of foreign policy struggle.