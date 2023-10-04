This came before his appearance in court for the third day in a row in connection with commercial fraud cases.
Below are the highlights of Trump’s statements:
- I will return to the presidency and end this dark phase of the country’s history.
- I paid back all the money I borrowed from the banks.
- The Republican Party is doing a fantastic job of making America great again.
- Justice should not be used as a political weapon.
- The New York court’s refusal to seat a jury is unprecedented.
- In opinion polls, she received 55 percent of Americans’ support.
- What is happening in our country is similar to what is happening in failed states.
