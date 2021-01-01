The current American leader Donald Trump said that the supply of the American drug for COVID-19 will soon be carried out around the world, reports TASS…

“We have already started a nationwide vaccination program and we are sending the vaccine around the world,” Trump said and hoped that “everyone will call to thank him.”

The head of the White House added that the most vulnerable people in the United States have already received the opportunity to get vaccinated.

He promised that in early 2021 every American will be able to get the drug, and after that the vaccine will be delivered around the world. Trump also expressed the opinion that the American drug for the coronavirus will help defeat the pandemic.

Recall that on December 11, a vaccine for coronavirus infection developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was approved in the United States, and on December 19, a drug from the American company Moderna.

On the eve of the WHO introduced the COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the American company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, to the list of drugs for emergency use.