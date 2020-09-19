US President Donald Trump has ordered $ 13 billion in aid to the US-administered Puerto Rico archipelago, he announced on September 18 in his Twitter.

“Today I announced two of the largest grants in Puerto Rico’s history to rehabilitate its electrical grid and education systems,” he wrote.

It is noted that the funds will be sold through the US Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In addition, Trump accused his White House predecessor, Barack Obama, of destroying the pharmaceutical business in Puerto Rico. He also announced his intention to return production to the archipelago.

On August 19, former US Department of Homeland Security chief Miles Taylor told reporters that Trump was exploring the possibility of exchanging Puerto Rico for Greenland.

Since 1898, the freely associated state of Puerto Rico has been under US rule, and most of the population has American citizenship. At the same time, Puerto Ricans are not allowed to participate in the presidential elections.

The next referendum on the accession of Puerto Rico to the United States as a state will take place on November 3, the same day as the election of the American president.