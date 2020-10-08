US President Donald Trump has reiterated that China will be punished for the spread of the coronavirus.

In a video message from the White House, which he posted on Twitter, Trump said that the coronavirus pandemic is China’s fault.

“And China will pay dearly for what they have done to our country and to the world,” the American leader promised.

At the end of last week, Donald Trump announced that he and his wife had contracted the coronavirus. Several other White House employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The American president was hospitalized. In particular, he received an experimental cocktail of antiviral antibodies during treatment. On the eve of Donald Trump was discharged from the hospital.

His attending physician on Wednesday said that the head of state had no symptoms of coronavirus infection for 24 hours.

The doctor also said that Trump’s blood test showed the presence of antibodies to coronavirus infection.