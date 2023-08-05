For the second time in 24 hours, after yesterday in Washington, former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty this time in a statement in Florida’s Fort Pierce federal court on new charges that Special Counsel Jack Smith brought against him in the case relating to the mishandling of confidential documents stolen upon leaving the White House and found in his private residence in Mar-a-Lago. CNN reports this, recalling that last week Smith accused Trump, who already faces 37 charges for confidential documents, of having attempted to erase the images of the surveillance cameras of his residence.

Smith also filed new charges against Walt Nauta, the president’s former aide, and sued Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira. In his statement, Trump indicated to the court that he would not be physically present at the hearing scheduled for August 10 before the Fort Pierce judge.