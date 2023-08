How did you feel about the content of this article?

Miami resident watches Trump’s interview with journalist Tucker Carlson on social network X last week | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) pleaded not guilty this Thursday (31) to the charges he was indicted in Georgia for alleged attempts to reverse his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in that state in the 2020 presidential election.

According to US press reports, in a document filed with the Fulton County Superior Court, Trump declared: “As evidenced by my signature below, I waive the charge and plead INNOCENT to the indictment in this case.”

In this way, the former republican president will not personally appear in court next week for the reading of the charges.

This month, a Georgia grand jury indicted the former president for alleged attempts to rig the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state, which Biden won by a narrow margin.

The former president faces 13 charges, including violating Georgia’s Anti-Corruption Organizations Act, which, if confirmed, would carry a prison sentence. Another 18 people were indicted.

Last week, Trump appeared at the Fulton County Jail, where he was booked but not held because he posted a $200,000 bond.

Since then, the Republican campaign team, which is a pre-candidate for the 2024 presidential election, has raised millions from the sale of products with the photo of Trump’s record, the so-called mug shot.