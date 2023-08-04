Former US President Donald Trump arrived tonight Dutch time (Thursday afternoon local time) at the E. Barrett Prettyman courthouse in Washington DC He was arrested and arraigned to hear the charges against him. They are about his attempts to have the result of the presidential election reversed in 2020 and, related to this, the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Trump pleaded not guilty to the judge.
