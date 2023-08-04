Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) appeared this Thursday (3) in a federal court in the capital of the United States, Washington, for the reading of the accusations of alleged attempts to change the result of the 2020 election.

Before Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, Trump pleaded not guilty to the four charges he was indicted on: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct official proceedings; obstructing and attempting to obstruct an official procedure; and conspiracy against legal rights.

On the first of those four counts, Trump could be sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison; for the second and third, the maximum sentence is 20 years; and for the fourth, ten years in prison.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation found Trump’s alleged actions to try to change the result of the 2020 election, which includes possible responsibilities for the riots on January 6, 2021, when several supporters of the then president invaded the Capitol, seat of the federal Legislature of the United States, when a session of Congress was held to ratify Joe Biden’s victory.

This Thursday, before traveling from New Jersey to Washington, Trump made accusations against Biden and the judge in the case in a post on his social network, Truth Social.

“Biden and his family steal millions and millions of dollars including bribes from other countries and I am going to DC [Distrito de

Colúmbia] to be arrested for protesting a stolen election. Unfair place, unfair judge. We are a nation in decline. MAGA!” Trump wrote.

The arrest the ex-president referred to was the provisional custody he was subjected to before the reading of the charges – he was then released. The expression MAGA is the acronym in English for “Make America Great Again”, a catchphrase of his victorious 2016 electoral campaign and his pre-campaign for 2024.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for the 28th. This is Trump’s third indictment since leaving the presidency. In June, he was indicted in the case of confidential documents that he allegedly took to Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Palm Beach (east coast of Florida), after leaving the presidency.

In April, he was indicted by a Manhattan court on charges related to an alleged payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence regarding an affair between the two that occurred ten years earlier. (With EFE Agency)