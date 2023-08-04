Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday of charges of conspiracy against American institutions, two days after he was accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Appearing in federal court in Washington, the Republican billionaire himself pleaded not guilty when Judge Moxila Upadhyaya read out the charges and associated maximum prison sentences.

Trump denounced a “very sad day” for the United States after his court appearance.

The 45-page indictment, published Tuesday, accuses him of undermining the foundations of American democracy by attempting to alter the process of counting the votes of more than 150 million Americans.

The court in which Trump was charged is located near the Capitol, the seat of the US Congress, which was stormed by hundreds of his supporters to prevent the ratification of the victory of his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, on January 6, 2021.

“I can assure everyone that there will be a fair process and trial,” Judge Moxila Upadhyaya said.

More than twenty-four hours before the start of the court session, satellite cameras and trucks belonging to the local and international media were deployed in the square in front of the court, under the gaze of passers-by and tourists.