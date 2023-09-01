TRUMP VS. JUSTICE



Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty this Thursday, August 31, in the criminal case for alleged electoral interference in Georgia during the 2020 elections, for which he is accused of 13 counts. With this decision, the president avoids going before a court in that state for the reading of charges, which was scheduled for September 6. The Republican maintains four open cases against him, whose trials are scheduled for the coming months. His campaign for the Republican nomination, ahead of the 2024 elections, will coincide with his disputes in court.

His position was established through a document, presented by his lawyers this Thursday, August 31, before the Fulton County Superior Court.

“As evidenced by my signature below, I hereby waive the indictment and plead not guilty to the indictment in this case,” the former president said in the court filing.

By pleading not guilty in advance, Trump “was waiving to appear at the reading of charges”, thus avoiding that hearing in person, which a judge had set for September 6.

The controversial political leader thus dodges another tumultuous process, since the Georgia courts have permissive rules regarding the entry of television cameras into the rooms where the accused attend, and the scheduled hearing was going to be public.

His plea of ​​not guilty comes after he briefly turned himself in to authorities on Aug. 24, when he appeared at a Fulton jail, where he was fingerprinted and posted $200,000 bail.

Donald Trump is one of 19 people charged with attempting to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The list of accusations for the case of Georgia

In this case, Trump is charged along with 18 other people on a total of 41 counts, according to a 98-page document published in mid-August, in which prosecutors describe an alleged plot to subvert the will of the voters of that state that they had chosen Democrat Joe Biden over the then Republican president and re-election hopeful.

Among the alleged illegal actions, the charge sheet lists a plea to Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the 11,780 votes needed to overturn the Republican’s electoral defeat in that state; harassing a state poll worker who faced false allegations of fraud; and trying to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of the voters and name a new list of members of the electoral college favorable to the then president.

However, Trump in particular is accused of 13 crimes. These include violating Georgia’s racketeering law, solicitation of a public official’s violation of oath, conspiracy to impersonate a public official, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and making false statements and documents.

The most serious case, and of which all 19 involved are accused, is extortion, since they are being tried under the Corrupt and Influenced by Extortion Organizations (RICO) Act, specially designed to fight organized crime and the mafia. .

And it is that, according to prosecutors, there was a whole network between those involved to interfere in the aforementioned elections.

The state of Georgia passed its own version of the law in 1980, making it a crime to join, acquire, or maintain control of an “enterprise” through a “pattern of racketeering activity” or to conspire to do so .

Some of the co-defendants in Georgia have asked to be tried in separate trials.

However, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said all defendants must be tried jointly and asked the judge to set a trial start date for all of them on October 23.

The processes that lie ahead for Trump

The Georgia case is not the only judicial challenge for Trump. The former head of state faces three more cases.

One for allegedly concealing a payment of money to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her silence about extramarital affairs during the last presidential election contest, for which he is scheduled to stand trial in New York on March 25, 2024.

Another for allegedly illegally withholding classified records at his Mar-a-Lago residence, after leaving the White House and trying to obstruct Justice, whose trial is scheduled for May 20.







And on August 28, Judge Tanya Chutkan set March 4 of next year as the start date of the trial for a federal case in Washington, related to the assault on the Capitol, on January 6, 2021, in which He is also accused of trying to annul the 2020 elections.

The process in the capital will be just one day before the so-called Super Tuesday, a potentially decisive date in the contest for the Republican presidential candidacy.

These forecasts in the judicial calendar against the ex-president suggest that Trump faces a challenging scenario in which, in addition, he will have to distribute his efforts between the courts and the campaign with which he seeks to return to the White House.

With Reuters and AP