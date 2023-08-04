Former United States President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday in a case in which he was charged with trying to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. Report that various American media. Trump was arraigned in Washington to hear the four charges against him in the case. The judge has ruled that the next hearing will be on August 28.

Trump said it was a “very sad day for America.” “This is a persecution of a political opponent. This should never have happened in America,” said the 77-year-old Republican. Trump can await the rest of the substantive treatment of the lawsuit in freedom.

The former American president is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct official proceedings, among other things. “The suspect spread lies that fraud had been committed in the presidential elections and that he had actually won. These allegations were false and the defendant knew they were false,” the indictment reads.

Trump lost the 2020 election to current President Joe Biden, after which Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. They wanted to prevent the Senate from ratifying the election results. Five people were killed in the storm.

Elections in 2024

Trump says the charges are a political “witch hunt.” On social media he lashed out at the Democrats, who he says are using the courts against him because they fear him. “Democrats don’t want to campaign against me. Otherwise they would not resort to this unprecedented manipulation of the justice system.”

Trump wants to run again in the 2024 presidential election. He is currently leading the polls to become the Republican presidential nominee. This lawsuit could prevent a return to the White House.

There are currently several lawsuits against the former president. He is also being prosecuted for his handling of state secret documents following his departure from the White House. And in New York, a forgery case is pending over hush money that Trump allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election