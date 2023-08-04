Trump’s challenge in court: “Another indictment and I win”

Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded “not guilty” to all four charges against him. The tycoon is accused of trying to subvert the 2020 election result. In a hearing that lasted about half an hour in the federal courthouse in Washington Dc, super prosecutor Jack Smith was also present, the tycoon received from Judge Moxila Upadhyaya the notification of the four charges contained in his indictment, the third in four months after that of Manhattan, New York, for the illegal payment of two women who had threatened to reveal their relationship with him, and one in Miami, Florida, over the transfer of confidential documents from the White House to the Mar-a-Lago resort.

The judge ordered him not to discuss the case with any witnesses and set the date of the first hearing for August 28. The trial, however, is destined to be postponed, considering that the strategy of Trump’s lawyers will be to avoid overexposure of the tycoon in a courtroom, precisely in the period in which he will be engaged in his campaign for the party’s presidential primaries .

After the hearing, Trump spoke briefly to reporters, who were waiting for him at the airport. “It is a very sad day for America”, commented. The tycoon claimed to be the victim of a “persecution” by President Joe Biden. “One – he added, before boarding the private plane that brought him back to New Jersey – does not expect this to happen in America”.

La Court of the capital is located a short distance from Capitol Hill, scene of the January 6, 2021 insurrection, when hundreds of people invaded Congress in an attempt to block the certification of Biden’s election. Many of the participants in the insurrection, of which the former president is accused of having been one of the promoters, were tried and convicted in this court.

Before appearing before the judge, Trump had written fiery posts on his social platform, Truth, in which, in addition to challenging the prosecutors, he had argued: “I need another charge to guarantee my election.” The fourth could arrive in the coming days from Georgia, where the former president is at the center of another investigation, in which he is accused of having directly attempted to subvert the 2020 election result, prompting Republican officials to find thousands of fake votes to change the verdict. Georgia, one of the states in the balance, had been conquered by surprise by its rival, Biden.

“Donald Trump spent his whole life for this country”but this is “a witch hunt” to distract the electorate, said the spokeswoman for the tycoon’s legal team, Alina Habba, outside the court, who defined the new “electoral interference” against “the candidate for presidency that is in the lead, of both parties”.

“President Trump – he added – it’s under siege in a way we’ve never seen before. Donald Trump and his legal teamand everyone on his team, will continue to fight, not for him, but for the American people.”

