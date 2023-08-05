Washington (agencies)

Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy against American institutions, two days after he was accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

During his appearance in federal court in Washington yesterday, the Republican billionaire pleaded not guilty when Judge Moxila Upadhyaya read the charges and the associated maximum prison sentences.

Speaking to reporters at Reagan National Airport before leaving Washington on his private plane, Trump denounced a “very sad day” for the United States, saying he was being persecuted as a “political opponent.” He added, “This is persecution of the person who advances with very high rates in the Republican primaries,” adding, “We cannot allow this to happen in America.”

The 45-page indictment alleges an attempt to change the process of counting the voting results of more than 150 million Americans.