Donald Trump at all times publicly compares the novel coronavirus with the flu. Audio recordings from the spring have now emerged, based on which the US president has intentionally downplayed the actual hazard.

In keeping with Donald Trump, the novel coronavirus is under no circumstances extra lethal than the flu.

Audio recordings of an interview from the spring now reveal that the US president is intentionally downplaying the hazard.

That calls Joe Biden on the scene. In the meantime, Trump defends himself in opposition to accusations of lies – and tries to make a daring comparability.

Replace from September eleventh, 9:19 a.m .: After allegations in opposition to Donald Trumphe defends himself that he didn’t inform the reality in regards to the risks of the coronavirus US President now vehemently. In response to a journalist’s query at a press convention in White home Trump replied: “I didn’t lie. I mentioned we have now to remain calm, we mustn’t panic. “

He attacked the press consultant, saying the query requested was “a disgrace”. However colleagues of the mentioned journalist additionally requested Trump crucial questions in regards to the trivialization of the Corona pandemic. The President repeatedly averted this, preferring as an alternative to say the profitable disaster administration of the US authorities in Corona occasions: “Now we have achieved phenomenal work.”

From the identical interview, spicy particulars about Trump’s shut friendship with Kim Jong Un are actually identified.

Corona downplaying: US President Donald Trump compares himself to Winston Churchill

In the meantime, Trump in contrast his personal efficiency with the political achievements of the legendary British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. “When Hitler bombed London, Churchill, a fantastic chief, usually went to a roof in London and spoke. And he at all times spoke with serenity. He mentioned we should be calm. No, we did it proper and we did a job like nobody else. “

Trump was not precisely true to the reality. As a result of Churchill is thought to have noticed the bombing of the German Wehrmacht on London from a roof. Nonetheless, he by no means gave a speech to the folks. Solely after the top of the conflict in June 1945 did Churchill communicate of a cover within the British election marketing campaign, as photographs present.

First report from September 10, 3:27 p.m .: Washington – Donald Trump * allowed himself to be carried away with a sensational confession in the course of the Corona disaster, but in addition within the sizzling election marketing campaign. In his personal phrases, the US President has Hazard by Sars-CoV-2 * intentionally downplayed in order to not trigger panic. On the similar time, excerpts from an interview with journalist Bob Woodward revealed on Wednesday revealed that Trump was knowledgeable in early February that this Virus is airborne and has the next loss of life fee than the flu. Throughout this time, nonetheless, he publicly referred to the low variety of circumstances in the USA and repeatedly claimed that the virus would merely go away over time.

Within the US, round 190,000 folks died after being contaminated with the Coronavirus – Partly as a result of they did not take warnings from consultants and precautionary measures comparable to masks significantly. In the meantime, after virtually 9 months, you possibly can draw an preliminary corona stability. That’s how lethal the corona virus is in Germany, Europe and worldwide.

Trump on corona danger: US President with sincere phrases to Watergate journalist

Woodward has loved legendary standing in US journalism since he and his colleague Carl Bernstein performed a key function in Watergate scandal who price President Richard Nixon the job in 1974. Be new e-book “Rage” (like: anger) won’t seem till subsequent week. The broadcaster “CNN” reported on the e-book prematurely and likewise revealed brief audio recordings from the interviews.

Amongst different issues, you possibly can hear Trump saying after the introduction on March 19, “To be sincere with you, Bob”: “I at all times wished to downplay it. I nonetheless prefer to downplay it as a result of I do not panic need.”

Trump on corona danger: Statements don’t match public directions

In a dialog on February seventh, based on the recordings, Trump mentioned: “That’s lethal stuff. ”Folks do not have to the touch contact surfaces first to develop into contaminated:“ You simply breathe in air, and that is how it’s transmitted. ”The illness can also be “Deadlier” than the fluthat kills 25,000 to 30,000 People annually. “Who would have ever thought that, proper?” Remarked the President. On the finish of February, Trump spoke at a press convention within the White Home in regards to the significance of washing your palms usually and never touching each deal with – and that you’re the identical with the illness behave like a flu ought to.

Trumps Speaker Kayleigh McEnany didn’t dispute the authenticity of the recordings. Just a few weeks earlier than the US presidential elections *, she mentioned on the similar time: “The President has by no means lied to the American public about Covid.” However it’s one in all his duties to make sure that the inhabitants Hold calm. “The President did Virus by no means downplayed. The president was calm. He was hopeful, ”mentioned McEnany. On the similar time, he took measures early on, comparable to proscribing entry from China.

Blames Donald Trump for tens of 1000’s of lifeless: Joe Biden steps on the gasoline within the election marketing campaign. © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / afp

Trump and the Corona hazard: Biden blames the US President for tens of 1000’s of deaths

In the meantime, Trump’s challenger within the White Home race, Joe Biden *, attacked the president sharply. “He knew how lethal it was and intentionally downplayed it. Worse nonetheless, he did lied to the American folks. “Tens of 1000’s of lives might have been saved if Trump had acted quicker, mentioned Biden. (dpa) * merkur.de is a part of the Ippen community

In the meantime, Trump is proposed by a European politician for the Nobel Peace Prize – Barack Obama can also be getting fats. At a press convention, the US president clashed with a journalist – as a result of he was sporting a masks.

Shortly earlier than, Trump had publicly attacked the Democrats for scare ways.