According to the “New York Times”, the former president must participate in an interview with Tucker Carlson; debate will be on August 23

Former US President Donald Trump plans not to attend the 1st presidential debate of the Republican Party, which will be held next Wednesday (23.Aug.2023) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. According to information released by the New York TimesTrump is considering giving an online interview to the former host of the Fox News Tucker Carlson.

The decision was not confirmed by the former president. The RNC (Republican National Committee) requires that candidates’ presence in the debate be confirmed at least 2 days in advance.

Trump’s presence is no longer taken for granted because the former US president has not declared support for a possible candidate chosen to represent his party, a criterion to qualify for the debate.

The primaries that will define the candidate that will represent the party in the elections begin on January 15th. Donald Trump is the favorite, with 54.5% of the voting intentions in the primaries, according to the aggregator of researches of FiveThirtyEight.