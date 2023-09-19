Donald Trump is considered out of competition. His lead in the Republican Party primary polls for the 2024 presidential election is so great that he does not deign to participate in the debates. Furthermore, it counterprograms them. Before the first debate, held on August 23, the former president gave an interview to the controversial communicator Tucker Carlson. What he has planned for the second, next week, is to travel to Detroit (Michigan) to participate in a rally in support of unionized workers in the midst of a strike in the automobile sector, as published this Monday by several American media, citing close sources. to Trump.

The second Republican primary debate is scheduled for September 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. The list of admitted participants has not yet been confirmed, but of the eight who participated in the first debate, in Milwaukee, there are at least two (Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum) who are at serious risk of being left out due to their low voting intention in the elections. surveys.

According to the average of large surveys calculated by FiveThirtyEight, Trump’s lead has widened since the first debate. He now has 55.5% support among Republican primary voters, more than 40 points above Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who sank with just 14.2%. The third in the running is millennial Trumpist Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotechnology investor, who has 7.6%, without having capitalized on the prominence he had in the first confrontation between candidates. Nikki Haley is the one who has improved the most since the previous debate and has increased to 6.1%. Former Vice President Mike Pence only has 4.7% voting intention; former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is at 3.1%, and Senator Tim Scott is at a paltry 2.6%.

Despite his accusations (or in part because of them), Trump’s support remains strong and has reached its highest level since the primary race began. He has never enjoyed such an advantage as now, so he is rather beginning to look towards the battle that will likely confront the current president, Joe Biden, on November 5 of next year.

Biden, who boasts of his pro-union credentials, has shown his support for the demands of the workers in the strike against the three Detroit giants: GM, Ford and Stellantis. Although he approved tax cuts for companies and high incomes, Trump is aware that to be elected president he needs to attract the vote of those workers disenchanted with globalization and the loss of purchasing power in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin, So he wants to show up in Detroit to support workers in the industry.

Trump’s trip to Detroit will include a prime-time speech, counterprogramming the Republican debate, before current and former members of the UAW union, which brings together workers in the automobile sector, and other unions. According to The New York Times, who was the first to release the information, Trump is scheduled to speak to more than 500 workers, and his campaign plans to fill the room with plumbers, pipe fitters, electricians and auto workers.

It will, therefore, be a chosen and controlled audience, not a spontaneous appearance before the striking workers. In fact, Trump has attacked union leaders and it is unclear what his reception would be among them. “Auto workers are being betrayed by their leaders, who should be supporting Trump,” he told NBC in an interview last week.

In the state of Michigan, Trump won the 2016 election, but lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. It is, along with Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona, one of the competitive states where the result of the 2024 presidential elections will be decided.

The third Republican debate will be held in early November in Miami (Florida). Trump probably won’t participate either. We will have to see what alternative he invents for the occasion.

