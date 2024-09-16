Washington.- Former President Donald J. Trump has not made any changes to his campaign schedule for this week following an apparent second attempt on his life in two months, according to a person familiar with his plans.

On Tuesday, Trump plans to travel to Flint, Michigan, for a town hall-like event with his former press secretary, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas.

He will then travel to New York on Wednesday for a rally at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, and then on Thursday he will attend an event with a pro-Israel group in Washington, D.C.

The Trump campaign is moving quickly after Sunday’s incident that the FBI described as an apparent second attempt on the former president’s life.

The gunman, Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old political activist who supports Ukraine, stood about 300 to 500 yards from where Trump was playing golf at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, authorities said.

Secret Service officers spotted the man and fired at him, causing him to flee. He was later caught and arrested.

Trump is not willing to make any drastic changes to his life or campaign schedule as a result of the assassination attempts.

Immediately after the first attack against him in July at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, he told his team that he wanted to go to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention and that he wanted the event to go ahead as planned.

He also wants to make a show of returning to Butler for a rally planned for October.

For Trump, one question is whether his regular golf schedule should change.

After the first assassination attempt in July, the Secret Service tried to scale back its outdoor events, but Trump insisted on continuing them.

It is not known what advice the Secret Service gave him about continuing to play the sport, although the agency is accustomed to protecting presidents and former presidents, who like Trump, are avid golfers.

A Trump spokesman did not respond to an email seeking comment.