From: Laura May

The Republican Party Convention begins on Monday. Despite the attempted assassination of the US President, Donald Trump wants to attend.

Milwaukee- Donald Trump wants to attend the US Congress despite the attempted assassination attempt on him.republican “I look forward to speaking to our great nation from Wisconsin this week,” the 78-year-old said on Sunday in his online service Truth Social. Trump survived an attack that took place on Saturday during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He suffered a minor injury to his right ear, the Suspected shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crookswas killed by the security forces.

The convention is being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is scheduled to begin on Monday. On Thursday, Trump is expected to be officially named as the presidential candidate for the November 5 election. After the attack, Trump called for unity among his supporters, stressing the need to remain strong and determined, and expressed his determination to attend the convention.

“Swing state” Wisconsin particularly important in 2024 US election

The election in Wisconsin is according to afp particularly important because the state is considered a crucial “swing state” in which both Republicans and Democrats often win narrowly. In the last election in 2020, Joe Biden there with a narrow lead of just 20,000 votes. Current polls show Trump in Wisconsin five percentage points ahead of incumbent President Joe Biden, whose mental fitness for a second term is being questioned even within his own party.

During the four-day Republican convention, various topics will be discussed that address Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” Monday is devoted to economic policy, Tuesday to domestic security, Wednesday to foreign policy, and on Thursday Trump will give his nomination speech.

Possible vice-candidate blames Joe Biden for assassination attempt

The nomination of the vice-presidential candidate is still open, but the names of Senators JD Vance, Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum are being discussed as possible candidates.

The attack on Trump has already Tensions in a deeply divided country further fueled the attack. JD Vance blamed Joe Biden directly for the attack and criticized Biden’s rhetoric, which he believes contributed to the attack. (lm/afp)