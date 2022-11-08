The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, has closed the campaign this Monday in Dayton (Ohio). He has once again made a spectacular entrance on the scene, arriving in the Trump Force One. After getting off the plane with his last name in giant letters, he began a long speech followed with special expectation. During the day, nervousness had spread in the Republican Party for fear that Trump would announce on Monday night, just a few hours before the polls open, that he will run for the 2024 presidential election. They believed that could change. the focus of legislative elections that they consider almost won and mobilize Democratic voters. Trump has finally decided to wait until the end of the rally to say that he will make “a big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago next Tuesday, November 15, so as not to distract attention from the elections this Tuesday.

“We will be a great country again”, he said almost at the end of his speech. And after a dramatic pause, he added: “But in order not to downplay the important and even critical election tomorrow, and I always say more emphatically, that it is an election to save the country, (…) I am going to make a very important announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida”, he said. “We don’t want anything to downplay tomorrow’s importance,” he insisted.

Mar-a-Lago, his Florida mansion, is where the FBI conducted a search that seized a hundred confidential documents and thousands of other presidential papers that he was illegally withholding.

Trump had already hinted that the announcement was close at one of the rallies in the final stretch of the electoral campaign, last Thursday in Sioux City (Iowa). “I ran twice, I won twice,” he said, ensconced in his lie, “and I did much better the second time than the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I did in 2016; and likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in our country’s history by far. And now, for our country to be successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very, probably do it again, okay?” Trump said. “Very, very, very likely,” he repeated. “Get ready. It’s all I’m telling you. Coming soon”.

US electoral legislation subjects those who officially proclaim themselves candidates to a series of restrictions on funding. That explains in part that neither he nor the president of the United States, Joe Biden, would have taken the definitive step. Biden has simply reiterated over and over again that he “intends” to run for re-election.

At a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Trump called the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious,” making a pun on his last name and the word holy, which means blessed, meapilas or prudish. DeSantis, who is almost guaranteed re-election as governor this Tuesday, sounds like a likely Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election. No one doubts that if Trump did not participate, he would take the step and be the favorite. With the former president on the scene and his ascendancy on the basis of the Republican Party, things are not so easy. This Tuesday, Trump has referred to DeSantis by his name and has asked for the vote for him. At his Florida rally on Sunday he also avoided direct attack.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

In the wave of legislative

Trump sees the Republican Party as the winner in the mid-term legislative elections held this Tuesday, in which the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 senators are renewed. The former president has predicted at his rally this Monday in Ohio, with which he closed the campaign, a “giant red wave”, the color of his party. Trump wants to ride the wave of that likely win.

At his rally, Trump has also shown a video ridiculing Joe Biden, showing his lapses, mistakes and stumbles, as he has been doing in all the rallies since he entered the campaign in early September.

The outcome of the primaries may also have consequences for the Democratic Party’s presidential race. “The result will determine Biden’s political future,” says Juan Verde, a Spaniard who has participated in Democratic presidential campaigns since 1992, including that of the current president. “If this is a red wave, a Republican wave, that would cast doubt on the political viability of a re-election, that it can be presented again,” explains the former senior official of the Administration of President Barack Obama, as deputy undersecretary for Europe and Eurasia at the US Department of Commerce between 2008 and 2010.

As for Trump, Verde believes that a Republican victory “creates the right conditions for him to make an announcement that he is going to run because it sends a message to any opponent he may have that he is the most natural and viable candidate.”

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.