After his discharge from the hospital, Donald Trump wanted to use the power of images for himself: As Superman, his personal fight against Corona should end.

* back in the White House after his corona infection and no longer contagious according to his personal doctor. He should have one while in the hospital heroic return have planned.

have planned. The Democrats* criticize that he further downplayed the virus.

Washington – Donald Trump already had a lot of unusual ideas to score points with his followers. A new plan that the New York Times now reported, also belongs to this category: Im Walter Reed Military Hospitalwhere he was three days because of a Corona infection has been dealt with, the US President is said to be his Return to the White House have discussed with confidants on the phone – and an appearance as “Superman” have planned.

This is how it could have happened: After his dismissal, the president initially wanted to appear frail. Shortly afterwards, when everyone’s eyes are on him, he wanted to tear off his shirt and get one Superman t-shirt should appear underneath. That should be his Strength impersonate after the fight with the coronavirus.

Donald Trump’s corona infection: Instead of a hero outfit, he stages himself with a glossy video

In the end, this remained wishful thinking. Why he did not go through with his plan is unclear. Instead, he staged himself in an elaborately shot from many camera perspectives Videohow he flew back from the hospital to his office in a helicopter. Some observers attested him GaspingWhen he reached the top of the stairs, he took off his mask and presented himself resolutely back.

Since his return, there has been much speculation about when Donald Trump really knew he was positive about that Coronavirus has been tested. Be confirmed on the weekend Personal physician in writing that the president is no longer contagious. Trump calls himself at least temporarily as immune. So far, however, it has not been scientifically clear whether and how long protection exists after the illness has been overcome.

Donald Trump: Feels better “than 20 years ago” thanks to “remedies”

How badly the virus really hit the president is on many points speculation. However, doctors took notice when it became known that the most powerful man in the US had a Drug cocktail was treated. Trump labeled the funds as “Remedies”* that should be available to all Americans free of charge. After his release, the 74-year-old said he felt “better than 20 years ago” – the oral version of his Superman action, so to speak.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 PM Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

He also encouraged his compatriots not to shrink from the virus. "Have no fear before Covid, "Trump tweeted on October 5th when he announced his discharge from the hospital. Especially the Democrats repeatedly criticized him for continuing to belittle the virus even after his own infection and not taking it seriously. Criticism comes from ex-first lady Michelle Obama and his challenger at the US election 2020*, Joe Biden. Nancy Pelosi, chairman of the US House of Representatives, even doubted his because of the treatment with anti-inflammatory steroids Ability to govern.