Former US President Donald Trump’s (Republican Party) Boeing 757 plane, Trump Force One, experienced technical problems on Friday (August 9, 2024) during a trip to the state of Montana, but landed safely in the city of Billings. The location is 226 km from Bozeman, where he will hold a rally on the campus of Montana State University.

Airport staff confirmed the change in route of the flight, which landed without any major problems, according to the Daily Mail. Specific details about the mechanical problem have not yet been released.

Here’s the moment Trump’s plane landed:

BREAKING: Donald Trump’s plan had to make an EMERGENCY LANDING.. Trump’s plane landed in Billings, Montana, on Friday afternoon due to a mechanical issue. Are they trying to take him out? 😳 pic.twitter.com/cIu73nNU2Y — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) August 9, 2024

After landing, Trump said he was happy to be in Montana, as video released by his campaign. However, he did not mention the incident. “I just landed in a beautiful place, Montana, it was so beautiful flying over the state”he declared.

The former president is scheduled to hold a rally in Bozeman at 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET). Trump’s presence in Montana is aimed at influencing the U.S. Senate race.

The former president supports the candidacy of Tim Sheehy (Republican Party), a former Navy SEAL, against current Senator Jon Tester (Democratic Party).