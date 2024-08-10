Home policy

Hurdles on the way to the campaign appearance: Donald Trump’s plane had to take a detour and the former president arrived late. Rumors have been circulating ever since.

Bozeman – On Friday, August 9, an unforeseen event occurred for Donald Trump: His plane, known as “Trump Force One,” had to change its route. Instead of landing in Bozeman, a city in the US state of Montana, the Boeing 757-200 landed in Billings, around 240 kilometers from its original destination. This was reported by CNN and the Washington Post reported, citing airport staff and people familiar with the situation.

The incident occurred as Trump was en route to a campaign rally in Montana ahead of the 2024 US elections. The reason for the diversion of Trump’s plane was apparently technical problems with “Trump Force One”.

Trump’s plane had to be thoroughly examined due to a breakdown – incident in the US election campaign

According to Newsweek undergo a thorough inspection. An employee at Billings-Logan International Airport said: “His plane had a mechanical problem and is being diverted to Billings.” Trump was scheduled to continue his trip to Bozeman on a private jet.

Trump, the Republican candidate for the US election, was originally scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. in the city of Bozeman, which has a population of 50,000, but according to US media reports, he arrived on stage about an hour and a half late.

Trump jokes about plane incident at campaign rally in Montana

In his speech at the campaign rally, the former president, who is running against Kamala Harris, joked about the incident: “Hi Montana, I’ve been all over the place,” he began. “I’m telling you, I know Montana better than you do. I’ve been all over your state today.”

The Boeing 757-200 was manufactured in 1991 and has been used by Trump since 2016. Recently, Trump and his running mate for the US election, JD Vance, presented a Boeing 737-800 as a successor. The newer aircraft, which now bears a “Trump/Vance” logo, is to be used in the 2024 election campaign.

Trump’s redirection leads to rumors of planned assassination

The sudden redirection quickly led to speculation and conspiracy theories on social media. Some of Trump’s supporters interpreted the incident as a possible assassination attempt and called for prayers for the former president. “Pray,” posted pro-Trump activist Jack Posobiec on X (formerly Twitter). “Less than 30 days after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, his plane has to make an emergency landing in Montana due to a mechanical failure…. Coincidence? I do NOT think so,” wrote another X user.

Shortly after landing in Bozeman, Trump’s campaign team released a video on Platform X, but the previous emergency landing was not mentioned. Instead, Trump emphasized his popularity in Montana and his alleged lead in the polls ahead of the US election compared to Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate. “I just landed in a really beautiful place, Montana,” Trump says in the video. “You just look down and that’s how it should be. We have a very high popularity here.”

Trump and Harris have little time left until the 2024 US election

The delay is unlikely to be convenient for Trump: Kamala Harris and Trump have less than 100 days to decide the election campaign in their favor. The limited time could give Harris an advantage, especially since Trump sometimes makes headlines with confusing appearances. Bestselling author’s “nonsense” post about Trump is making the rounds – and the Republicans fired back.