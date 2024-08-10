Home policy

Donald Trump’s plane had to be diverted on the way to a campaign event in Montana. Conspiracy theories surround the incident.

Washington – An unexpected incident occurred on Friday (August 9): The plane from Donald Trumpknown as “Trump Force One,” had to be diverted.

Instead of landing in the city of Bozeman in the US state of Montana, the Boeing 757-200 landed in Billings, about 240 kilometers from its original destination. This was reported by CNN and the Washington Post citing airport staff and people familiar with the situation.

Trump’s plane “Trump Force One” had to be diverted on the way to an event on the US election in Montana. © Imago/Natalie Behring/AFP (montage)

Trump plane breaks down on way to campaign appearance in Montana

The incident in the US election campaign occurred when Trump was on his way to a campaign appearance in Montana ahead of the US election 2024 The reason for the diversion of the Trump plane was apparently technical problems with the “Trump Force One”.

According to the US news portal, the Boeing 757-200 had to Newsweekk will be subjected to a more detailed inspection. An airport employee at Billings-Logan International Airport said: “His plane had a mechanical problem and is being diverted to Billings.” Trump will continue his trip to Bozeman on a private jet.

Trump arrives late due to breakdown – and then jokes about incident with “Trump Force One”

Trump, the Republican candidate for the US election, was supposed to speak in the 50,000-person city of Bozeman at 8 p.m., but according to US media reports, he arrived on stage about an hour and a half late.

In his speech at the campaign event, the former president, who is against Kamala Harris about the mishap: “Hello Montana, I’ve been all over the place,” he began. “I’m telling you, I know Montana better than you do. I’ve been all over your state today.”

The Boeing 757-200 was built in 1991 and has been used by Trump since 2016. Recently, Trump and his vice-candidate for the US election, JD Vancea Boeing 737-800 as its successor. The newer aircraft, which now bears a “Trump/Vance” logo, is to be used in the 2024 election campaign.

Incident with Trump plane leads to assassination theories on social networks

The unexpected redirection quickly led to speculation and conspiracy theories on social networks. Some Trump supporters interpreted the incident as a possible assassination attempt and called for prayers for the former president.

“Pray,” wrote pro-Trump activist Jack Posobiec on X (formerly Twitter). “Less than 30 days after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, his plane has to make an emergency landing in Montana due to a mechanical failure…. Coincidence? I do NOT think so,” wrote another X user.

Trump team releases video on X after plane breakdown

Shortly after landing in Bozeman, the 78-year-old’s campaign team published a video on the X platform, in which the previous emergency landing was not addressed. Instead, Trump emphasized his popularity in Montana and his alleged leadership in Polls before the US election compared to Kamala Harris, candidate of the Democrats.

“I just landed in a really beautiful place, Montana,” Trump says in the video. “You just look down and that’s how it should be. We’re very popular here.”

The delay is unlikely to be convenient for Trump: Kamala Harris and Trump have less than 100 days to decide the election in their favor. The limited time could give Harris an advantage, especially since Trump sometimes with confused appearances makes headlines. (smu)