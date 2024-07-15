Donald Trump Picks Senator JD Vance as Vice Presidential Candidate in the elections scheduled for November in the United States. Trump’s decision has internal political motivations, of course, but it can also be a sign of a direction to follow in foreign policy. Vance, 39, as Trump emphasized in the message released on the social Truth “will focus strongly on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American workers and farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota”. The senator’s resume includes a stint in the Marine Corps.

Vance, a former soldier, recently took a clear position regarding the support that the United States provides to Ukraine in the war against Russia. He did so with an article published in the New York Times on April 12, while the mega aid package – 61 billion dollars – that Congress would authorize in a few weeks was still hanging in the balance in Washington.

“I voted against this package in the Senate and remain opposed to any proposal that would push the United States to continue funding this war,” Vance said in the NYT.

“The fundamental question: How much does Ukraine need and how much can we actually provide? Biden suggests that another $60 billion is the difference between victory and defeat in a massive war between Russia and Ukraine. That is also wrong. This $60 billion is a fraction of what it would take to turn Ukraine around. But it’s not just about dollars. We fundamentally don’t have the capacity to produce the amount of weapons that Ukraine needs to win the war,” the senator said.

Vance rattled off numbers to show that even a massive increase in artillery ammunition production would have no effect on the ground: “It would cost the American taxpayer dearly, while producing an unpleasantly familiar result: failure abroad.” The same goes for air defense systems, starting with the Patriots, which Washington has also promised to Taiwan. Added to this is the inferiority of the Ukrainian army in numerical terms.

“Ukraine needs more than half a million new soldiers, but hundreds of thousands of men of fighting age have already fled the country. After two years of conflict, there are some villages where there are almost no men left,” Vance said.

According to the senator, “although some European countries have provided significant resources, the burden of military support has so far fallen most heavily on the United States.” The conclusion? “The American and Ukrainian leadership” should “accept that Mr. Zelensky’s stated goal for the war, a return to the 1991 borders, is fantasy.” “The White House has said repeatedly that it cannot negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is absurd. The Biden administration has no workable plan to win the war with Ukraine. The sooner Americans face this truth, the sooner we can clean up this mess and broker peace.”