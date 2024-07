Senator for Ohio had his name confirmed by Trump on social media after American press reported that other candidates had been discarded | Photo: EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL/POOL

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021), once again a Republican candidate in the US election on November 5, confirmed on Monday afternoon (15) that JD Vance will be his running mate in the race against Democrat Joe Biden.

James David Vance is 39 years old and has been a senator for the state of Ohio since January 2023. His name was confirmed by Trump in a message on social media.

Vance’s name had already been considered in recent weeks and gained strength in the last few hours, after the American press confirmed that two other options, Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, had been discarded.

Vance is expected to speak at the Republican National Convention, which began today in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and runs until Thursday (18). Trump’s candidacy for the White House will be confirmed by party delegates at the event, at which the former president will also speak.