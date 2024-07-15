Former US President Donald Trump on Monday selected James David Vance, Republican Senator from Ohio, as his vice president.

“After much deliberation and consideration, and taking into account the tremendous talents of many others, I have determined that the person best suited to serve as Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The selection of James David Vance, the author of a best-selling memoir, could increase the chances of Trump supporters turning out for the Nov. 5 election, as he is very popular among the Republican base in his home state of Ohio.

The former president, 78, survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday by a gunman whose motives remain unknown.

Several prominent Trump supporters, including former senior adviser Steve Bannon and Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., have praised Vance.

Vance, 39, will represent a younger generation in an election that pits Trump against President Joe Biden, 81, providing a counterweight to Democratic nominee and running mate Kamala Harris, 59.

In selecting Vance, Trump beat out other potential contenders including U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.