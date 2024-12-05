The next head of NASA could be a 41-year-old billionaire astronaut. Donald Trump, president-elect of the United States, proposes Jared Isaacman, founder of the company Shift4 Payments, as the next general administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. If accepted, he would take over from Bill Nelson and direct technological efforts to consolidate the long-awaited space economy.

“Americans will walk on the Moon and Mars, and by doing so, we will improve life here on Earth,” Jared Isaacman wrote on his X account after the news was revealed. He built his fortune by creating Shift4 Payments, a payment processing company that serves restaurants, hotels, and e-commerce sites. According to ForbesShift4 Payments manages the movement of more than $260 billion annually. The businessman also created and later sold Draken International, a defense company that trains fighter pilots.

With his legacy cemented, Isaacman partially funded SpaceX’s Inspiration4 project, the first space flight with civilians on board. The businessman was part of the crew along with a cancer survivor, a philanthropist, a teacher and a former veteran of the United States Air Force. His interest in space and his closeness with Elon Musk, owner of the space company, have culminated in his probable new position at NASA.

“He is an outstanding business leader, philanthropist, pilot and astronaut. Jared will pave the way for groundbreaking achievements in science, technology and space exploration,” said Donald Trump on his Truth Social account, the “Republican” social network.

Be a space civilization

The candidate for the general administration of NASA will seek to put humanity on the path to becoming a space civilization through a second era of exploration. It is not a radically different goal than what the space agency has attempted during Bill Nelson’s time. The Artemis program has been in preparation for years and will seek to make the Moon a new scientific port.

“On my last mission to space, my crew and I traveled farther from Earth than anyone in more than half a century. I can safely say that this second space age has only just begun. Space has unparalleled potential for advances in manufacturing, biotechnology, mining, and perhaps even new energy sources. There will inevitably be a thriving space economy, creating opportunities for countless people to live and work in space. “At NASA, we will passionately pursue these possibilities and usher in an era in which humanity becomes a true space civilization,” commented Isaacman in X.

“With the support of President Trump, I can promise you this: We will never again lose our ability to travel to the stars and we will never settle for second place. We will inspire children, yours and mine, to look up and dream of what is possible. “Americans will walk on the Moon and Mars and, by doing so, we will improve life here on Earth,” he concluded.

The United States Senate must confirm Jared Isaacman’s position in the coming days. If he does, a billionaire astronaut seduced by the arrival at Mars will go on to run a $25 billion budget at NASA.