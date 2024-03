New York judge denied Trump's defense request to temporarily block the sentence, which forces him to pay an $83.3 million fine to a writer | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Former President of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) posted a bond of US$91.63 million this Friday (8) to be able to appeal against the sentence he received for defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll.

The news came after a New York judge on Thursday night denied a request from Trump's defense to temporarily block the sentence, which requires him to pay an $83.3 million fine to Carroll for saying , in 2019, that he did not know her and that the sexual abuse allegations she made against him were false.

The case, resolved at the end of January, was the second decided in favor of the writer against Trump.

In May last year, a jury convicted the former president in the civil sphere of sexual abuse – for inserting his fingers into Carroll's vagina without her consent in an episode that occurred in the 1990s in the fitting room of a department store – as well as for later defamed her, and ordered him to pay her $5 million.

According to the late January ruling, Carroll can begin receiving the money starting Monday.

The former president's defense had asked Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District Court of New York to postpone the deadline until a court ruled on his appeal, but Kaplan denied the request.

Last Wednesday, Trump tried to suspend another much larger payment, of US$450 million, imposed as a fine for fraud cases at his family's company.

In this motion, lawyers proposed paying a bond of US$100 million pending resolution of the case on appeal, but the trial judge rejected the request.

The judge agreed to lift Trump's ban on borrowing from New York entities for the next three years, which the defense cited as one of the reasons the former president could not repay the $450 million in one lump sum.