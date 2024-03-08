Columnist accused the Republican of rape; Trump denied the accusations and claimed that the journalist had invented the episode

Former President of the United States Donald Trump paid a bail of US$83.3 million to the New York Federal Court this Friday (March 8, 2024) after being convicted of defaming journalist Elizabeth Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexual abuse. The information is from the news agency AFP.

The payment was made as a condition for the former president to be able to appeal the conviction, determined by the Court on January 26th.

The body had decided that Trump should compensate Carroll for US$18.3 million, with US$11 million going towards restoring his reputation and US$7.3 million for the emotional damages caused by the defamatory statements.

Additionally, the former president had to pay $65 million in punitive damages for acting in a manner “malicious”. The total amount is more than 8 times the initial amount requested by the journalist in her case.

Former magazine columnist Elle, Carroll in November 2022 filed a civil lawsuit against Trump for rape. According to her, the Republican had sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store in Manhattan between the end of 1995 and the beginning of 1996.