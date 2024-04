Donald Trump, former American president | Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EFE

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) paid bail this Monday (1st) in the amount of US$ 175 million to be able to appeal the decision handed down in February by judge Arthur Engoron, who sentenced him in the fraud case. civil case involving his company, the Trump Organization, in New York.

According to Associated Press (AP), the money for bail was provided by Knight Insurance Group, a company known for providing high-risk loans. The bail paid by Trump serves as a guarantee of payment if Engoron's decision remains even after the appeal is judged.

The bail money was posted after a New York appeals court gave Trump 10 days to pay it.

In the decision, the court also reduced the amount that was initially required to be paid – US$454 million, the same amount as the sentence imposed by Engoron.

When he filed a lawsuit with the appeals court, Trump's defense claimed that he was unable to pay such an amount, which caused attorney Letitia James, from the Democratic Party, to initiate proceedings to enforce the charge, which could lead to in the seizure of Trump's assets in New York.

The civil fraud case in New York is based on Attorney James' accusation that the former president and other members of his company irregularly inflated the value of their assets to obtain loans and other financial advantages. Trump denies any wrongdoing and says the case is political persecution.

If the former American president, favorite to win the November elections, wins the appeal, he will not need to pay the sentence and will recover the money paid on bail. Otherwise, he must pay the total sum of more than $454 million plus daily interest.