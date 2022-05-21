Former US President Donald Trump has paid a fine of $110,000 for obstructing a wide-ranging investigation of tax fraud carried out since 2019 by the New York State Justice.

Trump was ordered on April 25 by the Supreme Court in New York to pay $10,000 a day while refusing to turn over accounting and tax documents, as part of a civil investigation led by the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, against the group. family Trump Organization.

“On May 19, Donald Trump paid $110,000 to the attorney general’s office,” a spokesperson for Letitia, who has been fighting a months-long battle with the Republican billionaire, announced on Friday.

On February 17, the prosecutor obtained an order from a New York judge for Trump and his sons, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, to testify under oath as part of the investigation into fraudulent tax practices, a decision the Trumps appealed, accusing Letitia of “political witch-hunting”.

The New York Court, however, also required an accountability and the presentation of accounting and tax documents from the organization by March 31. Faced with Trump’s rejection, Letitia James managed on April 25 to have him convicted of obstruction.

On May 6, however, the New York court suspended the count of fine days and ruled that Trump would have until May 20 to pay for the period from April 25 to May 6, or about $110. thousand for 11 days, which you did today.

According to a spokesperson for Letitia James, the Trump camp also had until Friday to file “sworn affidavits” related to the Trump Organization’s request for accounting and tax documents. The documents were gathered and produced by a cabinet the day before, according to the same source. A judge must now decide whether Trump’s camp has met all the requirements.