The New York Supreme Court ordered Trump on April 25 to pay $10,000 a day as long as he refuses to provide accounting and tax documents as part of a civil investigation opened by State Attorney Leticia James against the Trump Organization.

“On May 19, Trump paid $110,000 to the attorney general,” a spokesperson for Leticia James announced in an email Friday.

A fierce legal battle has been raging for months between the Democratic judge and the Republican billionaire.

On February 17, James instructed a New York judge to order Donald Trump, his son Donald Jr and his daughter Ivanka to testify under oath as part of this investigation.

The Trump family has appealed the decision, accusing James of launching a “political manhunt.”

The court also demanded that a series of accounting and tax documents be handed over to the Trump Organization before March 31.

In the absence of a response from the organization, James asked the New York State Supreme Court to hold Donald Trump responsible for “obstructing (the investigation) for his refusal to comply with a court order.”

But the New York judge suspended on May 6 calculating the days of the fine and gave Trump until Friday, May 20 to pay the consequences for the period between April 25 and May 6, the equivalent of $110,000 for 11 days, and this is what Trump did Thursday.

James’s spokesman said the Trump family has until Friday to file written representations regarding the request for the Trump Organization’s accounting and tax documents.

The source stated that a law firm had collected these documents and submitted them on Thursday.

The judge must now decide whether the Trump camp has acceded to all the requests.

The New York attorney general suspects that the Trump Organization “fraudulently” overstated its real estate holdings when it requested bank loans while understating their value with the IRS to pay lower taxes.

Parallel to this civil investigation, there is a separate criminal investigation in Manhattan in which the Trump Organization has been charged with tax fraud for possible financial fraud within the Trump Group.

The organization and its chief financial officer, Alan Weiselberg, decided to plead the innocence, and the trial will begin this year.