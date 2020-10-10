US President Donald Trump spoke about passing another test for COVID-19, reports RIA News with reference to the American media.

“I passed the second test. I do not know the indicators or something else yet, but I was tested again, and I know that I am either at the bottom of the scale or free from the virus, ”the head of state said.

Trump noted that he no longer takes medication, and the last of them was received about eight hours ago.

He also complained of weakness and fatigue during his illness. Trump said he didn’t feel the way an American president should.

The head of the United States said that due to suspicions of inflammation in the lung, he underwent a tomography, but in the end the fears were not confirmed.

We will remind, at the end of last week, Trump reported that he and his wife were diagnosed with COVID-19. The US President spent several days in the hospital, but has been in the White House since Monday.