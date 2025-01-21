The new president of the United States, Donald Trump, has This Monday, those accused of the 2021 Capitol assault were pardonedin one of the first executive orders that he signs a few hours after being sworn in as president.

Trump signed the presidential pardon and commutation of sentences in the Oval Office of the White House, where he stressed that There are nearly 1,500 people benefiting from this measurewhom he called “hostages.” In addition to the pardons there are six commutations.

On January 6, 2021, a mob of Trump fans broke into the United States Congress to try, unsuccessfully, to prevent the ratification of Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory in the November 2020 presidential election.

Trump was indicted in federal court in the District of Columbia accused of having incited the insurrection by falsely denouncing electoral fraud knowing that he had lost those elections.

But the special prosecutor in the case, Jack Smith, recently closed the prosecution, following Trump’s election victory last November, given that the Justice Department is prohibited from prosecuting sitting presidents.

Trump’s various court cases played a central role in his campaign, given that he presented himself as a victim of judicial persecution of the Biden Administration.

Trump promised during the campaign that on his first day as president he would pardon those accused of the assault on the Capitol, whom he describes as “heroes” and who this Monday he considered “hostages.”

More than 730 people have been convicted for their participation in that attempted insurrection, according to data from the Department of Justice, and some 300 are still pending trial, some for violent crimes, such as assaults on police officers.

Four people died in the assault on the Capitol and more than 140 officers were injured.