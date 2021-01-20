Former White House Councilor Steve Bannon leaves court in New York. Eduardo Muñoz / AP

With only a few hours to go until he leaves the White House for his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, outgoing Administration officials confirmed the news, advanced by several US media: Donald Trump has granted clemency to his former adviser Steve Bannon. As is customary in the US, the Republican planned to announce several pardons and commutations of sentence in his last hours in office. The list of those who received clemency, a power reserved for the tenant of the White House, may contain around a hundred names, among them, according to the media, those of some financial criminals and some rappers. But the name most likely to ring on that list of favors was that of his former adviser, an ideologist of populist movements around the world, who was arrested last summer for fraud against donors in a campaign to build the wall on the border with Mexico. . Elliott Broidy, a former campaign donor who pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the law regulating the activity of the lobbies foreign.

Bannon would have been pardoned on a preventive basis, that is, with a pardon that eliminates the charges in the event that he was finally convicted. Trump himself and his former collaborator spoke by phone on Tuesday. Sources close to the elaboration of the definitive list assure that Trump will not preemptively indulge himself, as he had dropped in recent weeks, to avoid the processes that he will have to face when he returns to being a common citizen. Said sources also ruled out that the grace reached other members of his family or his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Waiting to know the composition of the long-awaited list of pardons, around which, according to the newspaper The New York Times, a business of thousands of dollars has been generated by lobbyists and lawyers for the condemned, who seek to influence the circle closest to Trump to ensure the forgiveness of their representatives, the Republican ordered the declassification of a part of the related documents with FBI evidence of the Russian plot, which led to a lengthy investigation into the Kremlin’s role in Trump’s 2016 election campaign. The outgoing president, who always attributed his involvement in the case to an attempt by Democrats to evict him of power, explained in an internal memorandum that some of the documents have been edited to be declassified.

Finally, the New York magnate has also ordered this Tuesday to stop the expulsion of some Venezuelans from the United States for 18 months, due to the circumstances that the Latin American country is going through. “The deteriorating conditions in the interior of Venezuela, which represent a national threat to the security and well-being of the people, make it advisable to stop the expulsion of Venezuelan nationals who are currently in the United States,” Trump transmitted in a memorandum to his Secretaries of State and Internal Security. Venezuelans who have committed a crime are excluded from the provisional measure.

