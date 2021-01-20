US President Donald Trump pardoned 73 people and commuted 70 more before leaving office. List published on website White House.

At the same time, the president abandoned the idea of ​​pardoning himself. This possibility was reported earlier in January: Trump allegedly expressed concern that the new authorities would attempt to persecute him after leaving office.

According to CNN, the head of state originally intended to pardon nearly 100 people back in early January. However, he was prevented by the riots that took place on January 6 in Washington.

Then his supporters gathered in front of the Congress building for an action that escalated into riots and the storming of the Capitol. The protesters eventually surrounded the Senate Hall and destroyed part of the legislature’s offices. Five people were killed during the protests.

It is noted that the events in Washington persuaded the American leader not to announce the pardon of himself, his children and lawyer Rudolph Giuliani

Prosecutors prosecuted Bannon on fraud charges in the We Build The Wall nonprofit case. It was created to collect donations for the construction of a fence on the US-Mexico border. Bannon allegedly embezzled over a million dollars in donations from the organization.

He was also recognized as “an important leader of the conservative movement”: we are talking about the fact that he was the editor-in-chief of the ultra-conservative publication Breitbart. Bannon was a key member of Trump’s campaign staff and was considered one of the politician’s most influential supporters.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and ex-National Security Agency (NSA) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer Edward Snowden has not been pardoned by Trump.

In September 2020, the US President announced that he was ready to pardon Assange if he named the source from whom he received the texts of letters from the hacked servers of the Democratic Party in 2016. Then WikiLeaks published the correspondence of John Podesta – the chairman of the election campaign of Hillary Clinton. The democrat blamed Russia for the dissemination of these data and the failure in the elections.

In 2013, Snowden handed over documents to the journalists of The Guardian and The Washington Post, which spoke of the program of American intelligence services to spy on US citizens. He is charged with illegal transfer of information. On August 16, it was reported that Trump was thinking about his pardon.

The measures also affected Republican and political strategist Paul Erickson, who was accused in the case of Russian woman Maria Butina. The statement admitted that the charge was based on false information about collusion with Russia. After that, Erickson was charged with a petty financial crime.

In December 2018, Butina was accused of conspiracy against the United States. She agreed with this and admitted that she acted as an “unregistered agent of the Kremlin.”

Lil Wayne and Kodak Black were among those pardoned. The first was accused of illegal possession of a firearm that was found on him in 2019. In December 2020, he pleaded guilty to the crime.

Kodak Black is currently in prison. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison for providing false information in order to purchase a weapon in November 2019.

December 23 President released the first list of pardoned 15 people. It included the former Trump chief of staff Paul Manafort and former adviser Roger Stone who were involved in the “Russian case”.

They were convicted as part of an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US elections. In total, the list included 26 citizens, among them was also the developer Charles Kushner – the father of Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner. Trump never pardoned his relatives

Presidential pardons in the United States are non-appealable. Many leaders have used this to remove prosecution from convicted supporters.

