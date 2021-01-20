Actually, he was considered an outcast in the White House. Nevertheless, Donald Trump is said to have pardoned his ex-chief advisor Steve Bannon in the last hours of his tenure.

Donald Trump’s term of office ends on January 20, 2021.

According to insiders, the US president wants to give over 100 pardons.

According to consistent US media reports, Trump is now said to have pardoned Steve Bannon – a few hours before the end of his term in office.

Update from January 20th, 8:03 am: More and more details are known about Donald Trump’s wave of pardons. According to mirror Trump pronounced a total of 143 acts of grace. This was officially confirmed recently, at one o’clock in the morning (local time) in Washington by the White House. In addition to the most prominent beneficiary Steve Bannon, who is said to have embezzled $ 25 million in donations, there are a few other well-known names. Overall, it’s a mixed bag of Trump friends. Two rappers are apparently there, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black (illegal gun possession). As well as Salomon Melgen, a prominent ophthalmologist and Trump’s neighbor from Palm Beach, Florida (health insurance fraud against seniors).

Hours before the end of his term in office: Trump pardons over 70 people

Update from January 20, 7:29 a.m .: Now there is an official confirmation. “President Donald J. Trump has pardoned 73 people,” said the White House on Wednesday. Apparently including his ex-strategist Steve Bannon.

Update from January 20, 6:55 a.m .: Immediately before the end of his tenure as US President, Donald Trump has, according to media reports, his former Chief strategist Steve Bannon pardoned. That reported the New York Times and the Washington Post in the Wednesday night (January 20th, local time) citing White House staff. There is currently no official confirmation from the White House. The transmitter CNN had previously reported that Trump had made the decision in the final hours of his tenure, Bannon to pardon.

Trump pardons ex-ally Steve Bannon

Bannon is co-founder of the Internet platform “Breitbart” and is one of the most influential voices in the ultra-conservative camp of US politics. He was arrested this summer on charges of raising money from an online fundraiser to build one Wall to Mexico to have branched off. Bannon pleaded not guilty and was released on bail. He presents himself as a victim of political persecution. The trial in the case should begin in May 2021.

Bannon joined Trump’s team in 2016 and took charge of the campaign. The 67-year-old is said to have played a major role in Trump’s surprising success at the time. After the election victory, Bannon became Trump’s chief strategist, but had to resign in 2017. Critics accuse Trump of having made use of the power of pardon, in particular for persons close to him. Shortly before Christmas, he had already pardoned several loyal companions, including the former head of his campaign team, Paul Manafort.

Update from January 18, 4:47 p.m .: As the broadcaster CNN reports, it cannot be ruled out that Donald Trump for himself and his family anticipatory pardons he let. The US President can take this step prevent future criminal investigations. After the violent Storming the Capitol on January 6th, the self-pardon was discussed controversially. Because Donald Trump is accused of inciting his supporters with a speech about the outbreak of violence, he has to go along criminal consequences count after his term of office. If he were to pardon himself, the authorities would be over future investigation powerless.

USA: Self-pardon is legally controversial – In case of doubt, the Supreme Court has to decide

In the US Constitution, the self-pardon of the US President is not clearly clarified. It exists legal leeway, which in case of doubt has to be filled by a judgment of the Supreme Court. For the currently ongoing Impeachment procedure against Trump has a possible self-pardon no impact. The constitution provides that in the next step the senate decides on the procedure.

Ominous events: Trump attorney Giuliani offers pardon for two million dollars – FBI switched on

First report from January 18th: Washington DC – Donald Trump’s term ends in a few days. As President-elect Joe Biden prepares his inauguration, Donald Trump has uncertain days ahead. Pending impeachment proceedings, threatened lawsuits and reports of financial disagreements weigh on the still-president. Trump sees the final days of his tenure as a time to prepare for the future outside the White House.

Donald Trump: is he pardoning over 100 convicts?

As CNN reports, Trump is one List with over 100 names before whose sentence is either to be lifted or at least reduced. Trump has enjoyed his past Right to pardon Made use: Trump pardoned in December 2020 loyal companions, below Paul Manafort, his former campaign manager and his longtime confidante Roger Stone. Also belongs to the pardoned Charles Kushner, the father of Trump’s advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Even during governments Obama and Clinton there were controversial pardons in the final stages of their terms in office. However, it was rather not about people convicted of offenses directly related to the president or his election campaign.

USA: Julian Assange on pardon list?

As CNN reported, prominent names are also on the list that the President has. It is also speculated whether Wikileaks founder and whistleblower Julian Assange belongs to the people on the list. The USA throw the 49-year-old Australian Espionage and betrayal of secrets in front. The background to this is the publication of secret military and diplomatic documents on the Wikileaks platform in 2010. Assange has been sitting in the English maximum security prison Belmarsh since 2019. For an extradition to the USA, the Australian expect up to 175 years imprisonment – but recently a British court refused this.

Donald Trump’s attorney Rudolph Giuliani campaigns for a pardon against payment

As the New York Times reports, Trump’s companions collect payments from convicts to appeal to the president for their pardon. According to the information, a former top consultant received one Sum over $ 50,000to get a pardon for John Kiriakou to enable. The former CIA official was convicted of divulging classified information. Kiriakou was also offered that Trump’s personal attorney Rudi Giuliani would take up the pardon. For a payment of two million dollars. Kiriakou turned down the offer and a confidante reported the matter to the FBI

But not only wealthy criminals consider a pardon request. According to media reports, Trump himself saw an option in self-pardon. As CNN reported, his legal experts advise against this step. A self-pardon could be considered Admission of guilt be interpreted. It also remains to be seen whether Trump’s ex-confidante Steve Bannon is pardoned.

Donald Trump: After a 17-year hiatus, death sentences are being carried out at the federal level

While Trump confidants can hope for a pardon, the US president shows himself with regard to Executions merciless. Most executions in the US are carried out in individual states, but were carried out under Donald Trump’s tenure 13 death sentences at federal level carried out. Federal executions were not carried out for 17 years before the Trump administration carried out death sentences in mid-2020.

The last execution in Donald Trump’s tenure concerned Dustin Higgs. The 49-year-old was found guilty in 2000 of abducting three women with two friends and ordering their killing. Higgs’s attorney sought one in vain pardon, the convict was on Executed January 16, 2021. The execution of Higgs was that third in a week and the last one planned under Trump.

Joe Biden is considered to be Opponents of the death penalty. Most recently, democratic party friends of the President-elect announced that they would draft a law Abolition of the nation-state death penalty to submit. In the coming legislative period, the Democrats will have a majority in the Senate and House of Representatives, so that the proposal could find broad support. (AFP/dpa / jf)