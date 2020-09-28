Donald Trump has not paid federal income taxes for 10 of the past 15 years, primarily because his business emporium reported losses greater than his income. He only had to fork out $ 750 (just over 644 euros) in 2016, the year he was elected to the presidency of the United States, and the same amount during his first year in office. This follows from the exclusive information published this Sunday by The New York Times. The Republican, the only US president in recent history to not disclose his tax information, is going through a difficult financial situation and faces the maturity of millions of dollars in debt, according to the Times, which claims to have had access to two decades of statements from both Trump and his hundreds of companies. They do not have the personal information of 2018 and 2019.

Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, the New York business conglomerate, told the newspaper that “most, if not all of the facts seem imprecise,” and said in a statement: “During the past decade, President Trump has paid dozens of millions of dollars in personal taxes since he announced his candidacy in 2015 ”. Even so, the Times points out that the advisor mixes income taxes with other federal taxes and makes a tortuous use of the concept of tax credit.

The information supposes explosive material just over a month before the presidential elections and just two days before the first face-to-face debate with his Democratic rival, Joe Biden. The photograph of Trump’s accounts shows an empire that is not going through its best moment, but that has precisely seen income rise in the businesses that present the most potential conflicts of interest, such as his luxurious hotel in Washington, where many events and events are held. guests of political importance, and its Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida, are received for the same circumstances. The news also comes the day after Trump kicked off a crucial battle for the Supreme Court, with the nomination of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett to replace the recently deceased Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump’s tax returns, jealously protected by the interested party, were one of the most coveted documents by American journalism, as well as by prosecutors and Democratic politicians, at least since the businessman became president almost four years ago. In a press conference at the White House, the president has dismissed the exclusive, calling it “false information, totally fabricated.”

“I’ve paid a lot, and I’ve also paid a lot of income taxes at the state level, New York State collects a lot of taxes.” In fact, last November it came to light that Trump, a native New Yorker, had transferred his tax residence from the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan to the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

Trump, a Manhattan real estate entrepreneur, has always prided himself on being very good at business, on the one hand, and skilled enough to pay low taxes on the other. But at the same time he has tried to hide all that information, which presidential candidates traditionally make public. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had been demanding that information for a long time, as had the Democrats in Congress, and the matter ended up in the Supreme Court, which in July made a decision and gave it one of lime and another of sand.

The highest court established that Trump cannot block the financial and fiscal information that the Prosecutor’s Office demands, although he returned the congressional demand to the lower courts. Both lawsuits were related to the investigation into the opaque payments that Trump made before the 2016 elections to silence two alleged extramarital sex. Last week it emerged, also in information advanced by The New York Times, that the same Manhattan attorney general’s office had already found a sufficient basis to investigate the president and his businesses for tax fraud.

One of the tricks that Trump played in his career for the presidency was to present himself to the world as a successful businessman, a self-made entrepreneur, who if he had managed to build an empire would also be able to bring out the best in a country like the United States . Some analyzes made in his day have already demystified this portrait, since he came into the business from the hand of his father, already a millionaire builder, and his wealth did not multiply above what the market itself had done over the years .

The juicy television business

Now, in the arsenal of newly released data, appears a Trump with a bad streak in business, but with much better fortune as showman television, judging by the emoluments he obtained as a presenter of The Apprentice the famous reality show in which the current president, in the role of business guru, examined the projects of aspiring entrepreneurs. Both that program and the related contracts and licenses have earned him 427 million dollars (more than 366 million euros) that he invested in golf courses.

On the other hand, in the next four years more than 300 million dollars in loans will mature, for which Trump himself is personally responsible.

The newspaper details that all the information published this Sunday has been obtained through sources with legal access to it and that it has been able to verify the veracity of parts of it by comparing it with some loose documents that had come to light in recent years. years. For example, in October 2016, shortly after the elections, the Times published that in 1995 Trump declared losses of 916 million dollars for the ruin of his Atlantic City casinos and other failed businesses, which resulted in a tax deduction of up to $ 50 million in revenue per year, “which could have allowed him to legally avoid paying any federal income tax for the following 18 years”.

Conflict of interests

Against the background of his financial problems, the documents reveal, always according to the Times, the conflicts of interest generated by Trump’s refusal to disengage from his businesses while in the White House. The documents put for the first time concrete numbers to the flow of money of lobbyists, businessmen and foreign officials towards some of their properties, turned into bazaars of influence. This is the case with his hotel in Washington, which received a payment of $ 397,602 (341,367 euros) from the Billy Graham Evangelical Association for an event in 2017.

His Mar-a-Lago golf club in Palm Beach, Florida, one of Trump’s most profitable businesses, referred to as the South White House, is a common source of conflict of interest complaints. Mar-a-Lago’s revenue has grown considerably since Trump announced his presidential race. The club has seen a barrage of new members since 2015 that has allowed it to pocket an additional five million a year, according to the Times. The new courtiers almost multiplied by 10 what the club enters by the entrance fees of the members, according to the newspaper, from 664,000 dollars in 2014 to six million in 2016. In 2017, Trump doubled the amount that the new members must pay for belong to the club.

The documents also show, according to the TimesHow the largest disbursements made by different companies to hold events and conferences in Mar-a-Lago have occurred since Trump is president. The same is true at other Trump properties, such as his golf club in Doral, Miami, which earned at least $ 7 million from Bank of America between 2015 and 2016, or $ 406,599 from the US Chamber of Commerce in 2018.

