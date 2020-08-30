US President Donald Trump suggested that his autograph would be bought on the eBay online auction for ten thousand dollars, writes Daily beast…

Trump made this statement during his visit to hurricane-hit Louisiana.

According to the publication, Trump signed several autographs to representatives of local emergency services.

Then he advised them to sell them on eBay. In his opinion, it will be possible to get ten thousand dollars for an autograph. Trump added that if he entered the name of the person to whom the autograph was intended, its value would be greatly diminished.

According to eBay, Trump’s autographs usually sell for a much lower price.

Earlier it was reported that Donald Trump got angry and shouted at the ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn for not informing him on time about the call from Russian President Vladimir Putin.