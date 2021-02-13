Donald Trump was acquitted this Saturday for the second time of a political trial in the Senate, which would have prevented him from running for public office again: the first for abuse of power and the second for inciting the insurrection. The worst assault on the Capitol since the British burned it to the ground in 1812 cost the lives of five people but remains unpunished.

The shocking presentation of the case has documented how the president intoxicated his followers for months with lies about an alleged electoral fraud and manipulated them to attack the Capitol and thus prevent Congress from certifying the electoral results. Still, he only changed their minds to two Republicans, who joined the five who from the beginning supported the impeachment of the former president. The rest have shielded themselves in the supposed unconstitutionality of prosecuting a president who has already left office.

“This was not even about choosing between the country and the party, but between the country and Donald Trump, but 43 Republicans have chosen Donald Trump,” lamented Senate leader Chuck Schumer. “Let that remain on your consciences, now and in the future.”

THE VOTE: 57-43 it was the end result in the Senate vote, a Democratic victory insufficient to convict the former president. Owner of the party. The great conservative leader shows that he can also launch a coup and not pay for it

Not that the prosecutors were unconvincing. At the end of the vote, the Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch Connell, stumped everyone by cynically repeating aloud his own accusations against Trump, whom he accused of having seen the assault “happily on television” while the mobs searched for the vice president. , Mike Pence, to hang him on his orders, and congressional spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, “to put a fucking bullet in his head,” declared the insurgents. “Trump has not escaped anything,” said McConnell. He is still responsible for everything. With this, the task of prosecuting him is derived from the Department of Justice, which will have it even more difficult than the Senate.

The chaotic end of Trump’s second impeachment was worthy of the reality show that Trump’s presidency has meant. When everyone considered it finished, in the face of the accepted defeat of the prosecution, the Lower House prosecutors were tempted at the last minute to open the Pandora’s box of calling witnesses.

The commotion was huge. Republicans brandished a list of up to 300 witnesses, threatening to drag out the process for months and stall Biden’s agenda, who could not have approved appointments or passed any laws while the trial continued.

The ordago had behind the key question of the impeachment of Nixon, the most famous in history: What did the president know and when did he know it? There is no doubt that someone from his cabinet or the secret services had to inform the president of what was happening, particularly that his vice president’s life was in danger. But seeking evidence of these communications and calling witnesses who could rely on executive secrecy would have delayed the process.

On Friday night, Republican Congresswoman from the state of Washington Jaime Herrera answered the question on Twitter, sharing what Trump said to the leader of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy that January 6, when he managed to contact him in a call for help in the one that asked him to order the withdrawal of his hosts. “Well, Kevin, I suppose these people are more outraged than you are with the outcome of the elections,” Trump said.

Herrera was one of the ten brave men from her party who voted in favor of the second impeachment. In that tweet with which he again pointed, he added a message “for the patriots who were standing next to the former president while those conversations were taking place: if you have anything to add, now is the time.”

The winds haven’t changed



There were no more brave. Trump is still the Republican leader. In the five weeks that have elapsed since that coup attempt, those who thought that the shocking images of the assault would turn public opinion against them have proven that they would not. Trump is as popular as ever and has the power to politically sink any of them. The winds have not changed.

«The commander-in-chief did nothing to save us. We could have all died ”, concluded the lower house prosecutors. Democrats, too, sacrificed the ability to convince more senators with witnesses. In a hasty negotiation, they agreed with the defense to introduce Herrera’s testimony without calling her to testify and without questioning by Trump’s lawyers, in order to proceed with the final arguments that closed the trial. “Ladies and gentlemen, the insurrectionists continue to listen to you,” warned Congresswoman Madeleine Dean.

The chill that ran through each senator had a mixed effect. Some understood that this could be the last chance to stop the monster. Others left convinced that the only way to survive the power Trump wields over his followers is to side with him.

“I suppose the prosecutors have gotten some of them to change their minds,” Joe Biden said. Only two more, it took a total of 17 Republicans to convict him. “Trump will come back for more,” predicted Congressman Joaquín Castro in his role as prosecutor. And this time he will be stronger than ever, because he knows he can’t just shoot someone on Fifth Avenue without consequences, as he said at the beginning of his first campaign. You can also launch a coup and not pay for it.