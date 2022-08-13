On the day it was learned that Donald Trump is being investigated for espionage for the top secret documents transferred to Mar a Lago, news arrives from New York that a judge ruled that Manhattan District Attorney’s case against the Trump Organization and its former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg can go to trial.

In the case of the federal prosecutor, which is independent from the civil prosecutor, again for tax fraud, of the prosecutor Letitia James in front of which Trump in recent days invoked the fifth amendment for not answering the interrogation, Weisselberg is accused of having evaded about $ 2 million in taxes over a decade, receiving compensation indirectly as part of a system designed to enrich company executives without disclosing earnings.

Lawyers for Weisselberg and the Trump Organization had asked for the case to be closed but Judge Juan Merchan not only upheld one charge and sent them to trial for the others. And he has set the procedure for the next 24 October with the selection of the jury.